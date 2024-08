article

From a man denied his car repair claim after it was shot in the crossfire of a police shootout in Scottsdale to a family testing the limits of Costco's return policy, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 3, 2024.

1. Scottsdale man denied compensation after bullet causes damage to his car

2. A couple tried to return a mattress to Costco after 5 years

3. Apartment fire displaces 7 people in Phoenix

4. Motorcyclist dies after taking a turn too sharply in Phoenix

5. Fentanyl is killing children at an alarming rate in Arizona

Also, your weather forecast for tonight