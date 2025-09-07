Scottsdale murder suspect appears in court as he's held on $3M bond

The Brief Police have arrested 35-year-old Matthew Dieringer, who is accused of murdering his roommate, Frank Quaranta, in Scottsdale. The arrest was made after a community tip led police to Dieringer, who was already wanted for a probation violation. He made his first court appearance on Sept. 7 and is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.



A tip from the community led to the arrest of a man accused of murdering his roommate in Scottsdale.

What we know:

Police say 35-year-old Matthew Dieringer was living with Frank Quaranta, 67, after they met at a church homeless outreach event.

The case began as a welfare check at Quaranta's home, where police found him dead from apparent blunt force trauma. Evidence at the scene pointed to Dieringer as the suspect.

Police received a tip that Dieringer was seen near 13th Street and Indian School Road in Phoenix. He was then arrested for a probation violation from a 2024 theft case.

"That was what the initial arrest was for," said Scottsdale Police Sgt. Allison Sempsis. "He was taken to our jail, and we served a search warrant for forensic evidence, and so once we had that forensic evidence, it was able to tidy up any loose ends for the homicide."

Dieringer was previously sentenced in Colorado in 2020 for torturing and dismembering his roommate's two dogs.

He appeared in court on Sunday, Sept. 7, and is being held on a $3 million bond.

What they're saying:

"Not his first rodeo, so he's been around," retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Lance Leising said.

Leising, a former FBI agent who spent his career around violent criminals, said he isn't surprised Scottsdale Police called Dieringer "charismatic."

"It almost was an ego thing, like they felt like they were smarter and better than the individual either they committed the crime against or the law enforcement officers investigating that crime," Leising said.