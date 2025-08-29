Scottsdale officer hurt in crash with military-style SUV

The Brief Police say a man driving a military-style SUV crashed into the back of an officer's patrol car on Aug. 29. The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Hayden and Thomas Roads. The officer suffered minor injuries. The other driver was hospitalized.



A Scottsdale Police officer suffered minor injuries after being rear-ended early Friday morning by someone driving a military-style SUV.

What we know:

According to police, the officer was in the driver's seat of a parked patrol vehicle at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 29 when a man driving a large military-style SUV crashed into the back of the officer's vehicle near Hayden and Thomas Roads.

The officer was treated at the scene. The other diver was hospitalized.

"There is no threat to the surrounding community and this appears to be an isolated incident," police said.

What we don't know:

The man who drove into the officer's vehicle wasn't identified. His current condition is unknown.

It's unclear what caused the man to drive into the officer's vehicle.

Map of where the crash happened