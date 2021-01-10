Police investigate road rage shooting near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Altadena Avenue

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon near an apartment complex that appears to have stemmed from a road rage incident.

The shooting happened near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Altadena Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Several neighbors reported hearing the shooting unfold. One reported hearing about eight shots around the same time as the shooting.

Many say that this is normally a very quiet neighborhood and they are in shock a shooting took place.

Nancy Melden lives nearby the crime scene and says, "I saw blocked off Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, I don’t know what is and going on. I am just shocked, to be honest with you."

"We can confirm that the shooting appears to be the result of a road rage altercation. One male subject was transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The other involved party, also an adult male, remained on scene. There are no outstanding subjects and there is no danger to the community," Scottsdale Police said.