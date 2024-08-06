Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Scottsdale Police investigating shooting at a strip mall

By
Updated  August 6, 2024 6:37pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 3

 

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A shooting at a strip mall is being investigated by the Scottsdale Police Department on Tuesday night.

The Aug. 6 shooting happened in the area of Scottsdale and Thomas roads, police said around 6 p.m. on X.

Police haven't said exactly what's going on, but that the scene is active.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and police cruisers, an ambulance and a firetruck were seen out front of a Great Clips salon, H&R Block and other stores.

We'll update this story once we know more information.

