Scottsdale Police investigating shooting at a strip mall
Image 1 of 3
▼
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A shooting at a strip mall is being investigated by the Scottsdale Police Department on Tuesday night.
The Aug. 6 shooting happened in the area of Scottsdale and Thomas roads, police said around 6 p.m. on X.
Police haven't said exactly what's going on, but that the scene is active.
SkyFOX flew over the scene and police cruisers, an ambulance and a firetruck were seen out front of a Great Clips salon, H&R Block and other stores.
We'll update this story once we know more information.