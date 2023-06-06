Scottsdale Police officer hurt in crash, department says

A Scottsdale Police officer is in the hospital following a car crash on Tuesday night, the department says.

In a tweet at 6:47 p.m., the department says the crash happened at the intersection of Miller and McKellips roads – which is closed for the investigation.

Police described the incident as a "collision investigation involving a Scottsdale Police officer's patrol vehicle & another vehicle. The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

There's no word on what caused the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

No more information is available.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Map of where the crash happened: