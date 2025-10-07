Scottsdale school district proposes to close 2 schools due to low enrollment

The Brief Scottsdale Unified School District is moving forward with a plan to potentially close Echo Canyon K-8 School and Pima Elementary School. The district cites low student enrollment at the two schools and overall declining enrollment across the district as the primary reasons for the closures. A final vote is expected to take place on Dec. 9, following a public hearing on Nov. 13.



The Scottsdale Unified School District has proposed the closure of two schools in the district. The reasons include low student enrollment on both campuses.

What we know:

Parents in opposition voiced their concerns to board members tonight, visibly upset as the district moved one step closer to closing two schools: Echo Canyon K-8 School and Pima Elementary School.

Around 40 parents were allowed one minute each to share their opinions with the board. The board voted to hold a public hearing on Nov. 13 and make a final vote on Dec. 9.

The district says the reasons for the potential closures include declining student enrollment across the district, with particularly low student enrollment at both Pima and Echo Canyon campuses, and potential budget shortfalls.

Scottsdale is one of many school districts in the Valley looking at possible school closures for similar reasons. The Kyrene School District is considering closing seven schools. The Isaac School District decided earlier this year to close two schools. The Roosevelt School District voted in 2024 to close five schools. The Cave Creek Unified School District closed one school, and the Phoenix Elementary School District recently closed two schools.

What's next:

The next public hearing will be held on Oct. 28 or Nov. 13.

Big picture view:

While these situations are always concerning for the parents and families impacted, there are reasons for the trend. Data from the Common Sense Institute Arizona shows the reason for the closures is due to shrinking enrollment statewide. Arizona is down 23,000 K-12 students compared to 2019.

The institute said this drop is because birth rates are declining. Even as Arizona’s overall population increases, the state is seeing less school enrollment.

Parent preferences are also playing a role.

"Our research found in 2019 80% of kindergartners went to a local school now that's only 60% but largely this change in what schools are using their dollars for, we want to invest in teachers is due to a system that's way too overbuilt and has been in decline for a long time," said the Executive Director of the Common Sense Insititute Arizona, Katie Ratlief.

The birth rate in Arizona is also down. CDC data shows Arizona has seen the second-largest drop in the U.S. in birthrate from 2007 to now. It is now 32% lower.