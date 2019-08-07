Scottsdale to consider nuisance ordinance

You might want to think twice when it comes to hosting a party in Scottsdale. The city is asking for feedback on a proposed ordinance that would address "nuisance parties and unlawful gatherings."

They're tearing up the neighborhood and the community. Residents are voicing concerns over loud and obnoxious parties happening in their neighborhoods. The proposed ordinance will hold property owners responsible.

"They can go out, the original party maker who's creating the trouble with disorderly conduct, but what happens next weekend? We want to hold the property owner responsible for what happens on their property," said Neighborhood Services Director Raun Keagy.

The main focus is short-term rentals like Airbnb.

"I understand that there's going to be Airbnbs, but my problem is that they're popping up everywhere," Ryan Macneil of Scottsdale said.

Others say Airbnb hosts need to be responsible.

"Airbnbs are getting lumped into one category," said an Airbnb host who's against the ordinance. "There are some party houses but they're are responsible people out there, too."

the idea for the ordinance came after an increase of police calls to rowdy parties.

"We want them to respond, but we also look at that as a potential drain on our police resources and [there's] personal stronger criminal activity occurring somewhere else," Keagy said.

The ordinance will be heading to the city council on September 30. The fees are hefty. The first time is $250. The second is $1,000. The third? $1,500.