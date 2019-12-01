Search continues for missing 6-year-old girl swept away by Tonto Basin floodwaters

Gila County officials are still searching for a 6-year-old girl that was swept away in a flooded creek in Tonto Basin earlier this week.

At around 3 P.M., a family member of 6-year-old Willa Rawlings asked the community to pray for her to be found.

Authorities recovered the bodies of her little brother, Colby, and her cousin, Austin. Today, hundreds joined forces in this search, but Willa is still missing.

Helicopters, boats, search dogs and drones were used on Sunday to find Willa. Search and rescue found a pile of debris found about 200 yards away from where the Rawlings' vehicle went underwater on Friday.

"I believe there was a shoe in the area, there were some clothing, I'm not sure where the clothing was found but there was a shoe in the area where there was some interest in that debris," said Virgil Dodd, lieutenant for the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

GSCO says the truck the family was driving that the time tried to cross Tonto Creek at the Bar X Crossing before getting stuck. A man, woman and four kids got out safely but the three children swept away, now identified by loved ones as 5-year-old Colby, 5-year-old Austin and 6-year-old Willa Rawlings.

Colby, Austin and Willa Rawlings (Ashley Doubt & the Rawlings Family)

Crews recovered the bodies of Colby and Austin Saturday.

"We are doing everything we possibly...can and we won't quit until we bring that child home to their family," said Mary Gomez-Robles from Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.

The search area grew Sunday from the Bar X Crossing to Roosevelt Lake. The terrain has also changed in the last few days.

"Now that the water's receded, we've got a little bit of shoreline," said Dennis Newman, coordinator for Gila River County Search and Rescue. "It's still difficult, don't get me wrong, but it's a little bit easier for my folks to get around."

More than 100 people came from Pinetop to help find Willa. GCSO is still calling it an active search, not a recovery.

Search and rescue groups will be back in the area early Monday morning.