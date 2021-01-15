Search continues for San Tan Valley woman missing since Jan. 11

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for help as deputies search for a San Tan Valley woman who vanished under mysterious circumstances.

The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Jessica Goodwin has not been heard from since Jan. 11 when she called off work.

Deputies say Goodwin hasn't been seen since and she left her dog at home.

Jessica Goodwin (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Goodwin is 5'2", weighs 130 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

PCSO says Goodwin may be driving a white 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with an Arizona license plate CKA9275.

Friend reacts to Goodwin's disappearance

Goodwin's lifelong friend, Chandler Stork, says nothing about her disappearance is normal.

"These behaviors, which is why we are so worried because it’s completely unlike her.," said Stork. "If she does go somewhere to clear her mind, she’ll take her dog for sure. If she’s going to go for a drive, a 20 or 30-minute one, she’s going to bring her dog. If she goes out of town, she brings her dog. She never leaves her dog for longer than a night."

Stork says everyone has tried to reach Goodwin, but her phone is off.

"She never just goes completely contact-less with everyone, and a cell phone off for days," said Stork. "I mean, now we’re on day four. It’s been off since Tuesday, Monday night. It’s been four nights."

Stork says right now, they are remaining hopeful.

"We just want to know that she’s safe, wherever she’s at, and get her home with us as soon as possible," said Stork.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 520-866-5111.

