Search for Travis Decker continues; long sentence for man who killed girlfriend | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From new details on a father who allegedly killed his three daughters to why a Chinese national was arrested at an airport in Michigan, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
1. Who is Travis Decker?
Authorities are searching for the father of three young Wenatchee girls, ages 5, 8, and 9, after they were found dead.
2. Chinese national accused of smuggling pathogen
The individual who allegedly brought the fungus into the U.S. wanted to clone the pathogen at a lab at the University of Michigan.
3. AZ man learns his fate after pleading guilty to murder
Officials say Brandon Andres Bautista Torres was sentenced to prison for the rest of his life, years after he killed his girlfriend and her four-year-old daughter. Torres had admitted to his role in the crime.
4. AZ girl accidentally killed in shooting
A five-year-old girl was killed after her 9-year-old brother accidentally shot her on Tuesday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.
5. Some Arizonans feel impact of Job Corps' termination
The Trump administration is closing Job Corps centers across the country, including one here in the Valley. The downtown Phoenix location will be shut down by the end of the month.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Parts of the Valley received rain overnight, and there's a chance we could see even more on Wednesday.