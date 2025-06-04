Expand / Collapse search

Search for Travis Decker continues; long sentence for man who killed girlfriend | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 4, 2025 6:57pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From new details on a father who allegedly killed his three daughters to why a Chinese national was arrested at an airport in Michigan, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

1. Who is Travis Decker?

Featured

What to know about the Washington State father wanted for murder
article

What to know about the Washington State father wanted for murder

Authorities are searching for the father of three young Wenatchee girls, ages 5, 8, and 9, after they were found dead.

2. Chinese national accused of smuggling pathogen

Featured

Chinese national tried smuggling pathogen through Detroit Metro Airport, Feds say
article

Chinese national tried smuggling pathogen through Detroit Metro Airport, Feds say

The individual who allegedly brought the fungus into the U.S. wanted to clone the pathogen at a lab at the University of Michigan.

3. AZ man learns his fate after pleading guilty to murder

Featured

Man to spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing girlfriend and her daughter: MCAO
article

Man to spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing girlfriend and her daughter: MCAO

Officials say Brandon Andres Bautista Torres was sentenced to prison for the rest of his life, years after he killed his girlfriend and her four-year-old daughter. Torres had admitted to his role in the crime.

4. AZ girl accidentally killed in shooting

Featured

Phoenix girl accidentally shot and killed by her older brother, PD says
article

Phoenix girl accidentally shot and killed by her older brother, PD says

A five-year-old girl was killed after her 9-year-old brother accidentally shot her on Tuesday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

5. Some Arizonans feel impact of Job Corps' termination

Featured

Trump admin ends Job Corps program, impacting young people in Arizona
article

Trump admin ends Job Corps program, impacting young people in Arizona

The Trump administration is closing Job Corps centers across the country, including one here in the Valley. The downtown Phoenix location will be shut down by the end of the month.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday in Phoenix

Parts of the Valley received rain overnight, and there's a chance we could see even more on Wednesday.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews