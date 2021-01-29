Search underway for 2 people who stole drones from Scottsdale business

Officials in Scottsdale are asking the public for help, as they search for a man and woman accused of taking off with a few drones worth about $5,000.

Owners of the DJI in Scottsdale say they are in shock following the incident.

"I was here. One of my colleagues, Hunter, was here as well. He witnessed one of the individuals grab the drones and run out," said Ali Ahmed.

Ahmed says the incident happened in the middle of the day. The suspects were coming in and out of the store all afternoon. They had come in and out of the store that afternoon, claiming that one of them had a broken finger and was waiting on an appointment at the physical therapist next door.

When they rushed out with the drones, Ahmed says he and his colleague immediately ran after them, but couldn’t catch them in time.

"They had a car waiting in the parking lot. Jumped in, and they were out of there," said Ahmed.

The drones stolen were a Mavic 2 Pro and a Mavic 2 Zoom. It's a loss that Ahmed says has been hard on his small business. He has filed a police report, and at this point, he is just hoping that someone will be able to find them.

"It hurts us," said Ahmed. "It is not a good feeling inside, and just hopefully, it doesn’t happen again."

Anyone with information should call Scottsdale Police.