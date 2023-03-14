Search underway for suspect after shooting at Mesa Wendy's: PD
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police officials say a suspect is still outstanding, following a shooting at a Wendy's fast food restaurant in the East Valley city.
The incident reportedly happened in the area of Main Street and Greenfield Road. Police say a person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
MPD has not released a suspect description.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
