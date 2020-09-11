Security tight in downtown Minneapolis for hearing in George Floyd case, protests outside

article

Authorities tightened security around the Hennepin County Family Justice Center in downtown Minneapolis Friday morning ahead of protests during the pre-trial hearing for the four former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. Watch live video from outside the courthouse at fox9.com/live.

Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng will appear in Hennepin County District Court at 9 a.m. for a motion hearing in the case. The hearing will give the state and defense attorneys a chance to present oral arguments to Judge Peter Cahill about motions they have filed in the case, including the state's motion to join all four cases into one trial and the defense teams' motion to change the venue of the trial. MORE: Agenda, expectations at pre-trial hearing

Thursday night, authorities closed part of 4th Street in front of the Family Justice Center to traffic. Security fences were put up in front of the courthouse entrance and nearby businesses boarded up their windows. Parking ramps in the area are also closed.

The Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar has been calling for a loud and visible presence outside the courthouse before, during and after the hearing.

The Downtown Council sent a letter to businesses warning them of the planned protests as well as additional unrest that could occur following the results of the hearing.

As of 8 a.m., protesters were already gathering outside the Family Justice Center ahead of the hearing.