See a police car on the side of the road in Mesa? It may be a decoy

Updated 7:46PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department is using different tactics to try to get people to slow down, and obey the speed limit.

Recently, drivers on Power Road may notice a police car on the side of the road.

If drivers take a closer look at the police car, however, they might find something rather surprising.

"I tap on the brakes. It's just nervous. Nervous habit. Like, am I doing something wrong?" said Janel Downing, describing the moment the police car was spotted. 

The ‘officer’ inside the police car is actually not a real person.

It's a mannequin "on patrol" (if you may) to make sure that drivers keep an eye on their speed.

We asked people if the ruse works.

"I think it's pretty obvious," said J.T. Linton. "I think it's a waste of time and money, and they should be putting that money towards something else then having a car on the side of the road."

"I was driving the speed limit, and all of a sudden, a car flies by me and I'm like 'that car didn't slow down at all,'" said Robert Morales.  "I look over, and the dummy is like this, and I'm like 'OK. that's probably why.'"

Morales said this isn't the first time he has seen the decoy.

"It's there for multiple times during the day and long hours, and there's nobody that can sit in a car that long in this kind of heat,' said Morales.

Fake or not, some drivers don't see a problem with it.

"I think if it gets people to slow down, it's worth a shot," said Downing.