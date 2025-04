Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, April 18, 2025

The Saguaros

Roman Empire Agency

Cerreta Candy Company

5345 W. Glendale Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85301

https://cerreta.com/

Elgin Nursery

8606 W. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85037

https://www.elginnursery.com/

Live-streamed video