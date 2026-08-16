Seen on TV: August 16
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Sunday, August 16, 2026
Stray Café - The Dog Lounge Experience
- 710 E. Virginia Ave
- Phoenix, AZ 85006
- https://straycafe.org/pages/dog-lounge-experience
Putting & Pilates
- 16259 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- www.LumaiScottsdale.com
Heidi’s Village
- 600 N. 40th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://heidisvillage.org/
Craft 64