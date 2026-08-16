Seen on TV: August 16

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Sunday, August 16, 2026

Stray Café - The Dog Lounge Experience

710 E. Virginia Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85006

https://straycafe.org/pages/dog-lounge-experience

Putting & Pilates

16259 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

www.LumaiScottsdale.com

Heidi’s Village

600 N. 40th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://heidisvillage.org/

Craft 64

Live-streamed video