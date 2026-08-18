Seen on TV: August 18

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Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Mesa's Gateway Library

Fazoli’s

953 N. Dobson Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85201

Locations around the Valley

www.fazolis.com

Sugar Me Up

655 N. Avondale Blvd

Avondale, AZ 85323

www.sugarmeup.com

https://www.instagram.com/sugarmeup26/?hl=en

Live-streamed video