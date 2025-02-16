Seen on TV: Feb. 16
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Sunday, February 16, 2025
La Purisima Bakery
- 602 W Union Hills Dr.
- Phoenix, AZ
- 480-350-7169
- https://purisimabakery.com/
Willo Home Tour
- https://willophx.com/home-tour/
- Feb. 16
- 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show
- West World of Scottsdale
- 16601 N. Pima Road
- Scottsdale, AZ
- 85260
- https://www.scottsdaleshow.com/