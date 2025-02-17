Seen on TV: Feb. 17

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, February 17, 2025

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Promotions & Giveaways

Children’s Dental Health Month at Children’s Museum of Phoenix

215 N. 7th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/events

Arizona Biltmore

2400 E. Missouri Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

https://www.arizonabiltmore.com/

Main Burger

161 W. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85201

https://mainburgeraz.com/

Arizona Renaissance Festival

12601 US-60

Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

https://arizona.renfestinfo.com/

Live-streamed video