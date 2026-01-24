Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: January 24

By
Published  January 24, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, January 24, 2026

Grassrootz Books & Juice Bar

Perez Law Group, PLLC

Tempe Blooms

Redeemers Run

Desert Ridge Marketplace

Pedal Haus Brewery

Phoenix Food Fair "Lunar New Year Edition"

Willcox Wine Country

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews