Seen on TV: Mar. 21
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Friday, March 21, 2025
FUNBOX Mesa
Villa Fleur: A District Dome Experience
Cactus Reining Classic
- Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
- https://brumleyevents.com/cactus-reining-classic/
Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival - Final Weekend
- When: March 21 through March 23
- Where: 2250 S. McQueen Rd., Chandler, AZ 85286
- https://www.ostrichfestival.com/
Scottsdale Art Week
- When: March 21 through March 23
- Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
- https://www.scottsdaleartweek.com