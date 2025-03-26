Seen on TV: March 26

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Phoenix Children's Donations

Be Kind Project

Knockout Fitness

Easter Bunny at Scottsdale Fashion Square

7014 E. Camelback Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

www.fashionsquare.com/BunnyPhotos

Live-streamed video