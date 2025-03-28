Seen on TV: March 28
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Friday, March 28, 2025
54th Annual Carousel Charity Horse Show and Shopping Market
- March 27-30
- Westworld of Scottsdale
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://website.withapps.io/scottsdale/scottdaleaz_westworld/4406
Girl Gang Garage
The Chill Spot
- 10215 N. 28th Dr., Suite A
- Phoenix, AZ 85051
- https://www.instagram.com/p/DFyAxypSkqV/