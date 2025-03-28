Seen on TV: March 28

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, March 28, 2025

54th Annual Carousel Charity Horse Show and Shopping Market

March 27-30

Westworld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://website.withapps.io/scottsdale/scottdaleaz_westworld/4406

Girl Gang Garage

The Chill Spot

10215 N. 28th Dr., Suite A

Phoenix, AZ 85051

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFyAxypSkqV/

Live-streamed video