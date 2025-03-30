Seen on TV: March 30

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Tempe Marketplace

https://tempemarketplace.com/

Pixie Sticks Dog Boutique

Ability360 Goalball

5031 E. Washington Street

Phoenix, AZ 85034

https://ability360.org

Mike Bibby Sneakers

Upper Deck Kitchen and Bar

5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard

Chandler, AZ 85226

Salt and Straw Ice Cream Agritopia

Mesquite Burrito Day