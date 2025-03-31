Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation
7
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau

Seen on TV: March 31

By
Published  March 31, 2025 6:57am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, March 31, 2025

Craylola Experience

Angie's Prime Grill

Glam Squad Prom and Pageant

Aesthetic IQ Clinic

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews