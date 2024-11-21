Seen on TV: Nov. 20
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024
Thanksgiving & Christmas food distributions
- United Food Bank
- Nov. 20 & Dec. 20
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Mesa Convention Center
- 263 N. Center St., Mesa
- 480-644-2178
Family Promise of Greater Phoenix
https://familypromiseaz.org
Ember Lounge: A District Dome Experience
https://www.districtdome.com
A Flourshop
https://www.aflourshop.com
Free mobile health clinic
- Nourish PHX
- Nov. 20, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- 501 S. 9th Ave., Phoenix
Everywhere with Cory
- Ember Lounge at Desert Ridge
- Dome After Dark, a new pop-up nightclub
- 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Phoenix Art Museum 65th Anniversary
- Nov. 20, all-day celebration
- Fireworks show begins at 7:30 p.m.
- 1625 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
- Free admission
- https://phxart.org
Live streamed video: