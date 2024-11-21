Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Nov. 20

Published  November 21, 2024 12:39pm MST
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024

Thanksgiving & Christmas food distributions

  • United Food Bank
  • Nov. 20 & Dec. 20
  • 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Mesa Convention Center
  • 263 N. Center St., Mesa
  • 480-644-2178

Family Promise of Greater Phoenix
https://familypromiseaz.org

Ember Lounge: A District Dome Experience
https://www.districtdome.com

A Flourshop
https://www.aflourshop.com

Free mobile health clinic

  • Nourish PHX
  • Nov. 20, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • 501 S. 9th Ave., Phoenix

Everywhere with Cory

  • Ember Lounge at Desert Ridge 
  • Dome After Dark, a new pop-up nightclub 
  • 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Phoenix Art Museum 65th Anniversary

  • Nov. 20, all-day celebration
  • Fireworks show begins at 7:30 p.m.
  • 1625 N. Central Ave., Phoenix
  • Free admission
  • https://phxart.org

Live streamed video: