Seen on TV: Oct. 10

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, October 10, 2025

Apocalypse Rawhide

Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery

9th Annual Pet Blessing

9-10 a.m.

7900 E. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85207

www.mountainviewfuneralhomeandcemetery.com/event/annual-pet-blessing

Phoenix Greek Festival

1973 E. Maryland Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

https://phoenixgreekfestival.org/

Live-streamed video