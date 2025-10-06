Seen on TV: Oct. 6
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Monday, October 6, 2025
Wild at Heart
Desert Botanical Garden
Forged in Fire
- Scottsdale Stadium
- 7408, E. Osborn Road
- www.ABLEAZ.org
Impact Gymnastics Fall Camp
- 7812 N 12th Suite B
- Phoenix, AZ 85020
- https://www.impactgymaz.com/
Salt & Straw
- 690 Novus Place #175
- Tempe, AZ
- https://saltandstraw.com/?srsltid=AfmBOor39ijKe4oZDQxIMCH56Mcl84_xQseS5277jlibWRTF62sjU9YK
OdySea Aquarium