Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, West Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Dripping Springs, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM MDT until SUN 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Coconino Plateau, Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

Seen on TV: Oct. 9

By
Updated  October 9, 2025 6:12am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, October 9, 2025

MPRA Grand Canyon Chapter

Ko'Sin and Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience 

Historic Downtown Glendale

Live-streamed video

