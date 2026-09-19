Seen on TV: September 19
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Saturday, September 19, 2026
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers
The Sugar Bar
- 960 E. Warner Rd., Ste 6
- Chandler, AZ 85225
- www.thesugarbar.co
Loco Patron Tempe
- 222 S. Mill Ave.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://locopatron.com/tempe-location/
Pedal Haus Brewery Tempe Location
- 730 S. Mill Ave., #102
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://www.pedalhausbrewery.com/tempe-location