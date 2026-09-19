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Seen on TV: September 19

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published September 19, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published September 19, 2026 7:00 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

The Sugar Bar

Loco Patron Tempe

Pedal Haus Brewery Tempe Location

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews