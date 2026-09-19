Seen on TV: September 19

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Saturday, September 19, 2026

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

The Sugar Bar

960 E. Warner Rd., Ste 6

Chandler, AZ 85225

www.thesugarbar.co

Loco Patron Tempe

222 S. Mill Ave.

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://locopatron.com/tempe-location/

Pedal Haus Brewery Tempe Location

730 S. Mill Ave., #102

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://www.pedalhausbrewery.com/tempe-location

Live-streamed video