From pajama paparazzi to professionals: Managing high school sports creators

The Brief Young, independent content creators are increasingly flooding high school athletic sidelines to capture video and photos for social media highlight reels. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires credentialing and offers training courses to establish proper sideline etiquette and safety boundary awareness. Individual schools retain final discretion over sideline access, while new policies require high school student creators working for professional outlets to secure administrator approval.



They have been coined everything from "pajama paparazzi" to the "backpack brigade" to "dude bros."

They are young, independent content creators who show up to high school athletic events to shoot video and photos that will later be turned into highlight reels and other social media content.

What we know:

A high school football matchup in Arizona provided the exact place to find these content creators.

MaxPreps ranks Basha at fourth in the state, while the visiting opponent, Liberty High, is ranked second. There is a lot of buzz around athletes out on the gridiron, but also around those along the sidelines turning top plays into posts.

"It all comes down to exposure. We’re in a social media era," Brandon Jones said.

If looking for Arizona State University alum Brandon Jones on a fall Friday evening, he is likely on the sideline of a local high school football game. He founded BJ Media LLC after graduating from ASU and now brings on college-aged kids through an internship program.

"They’re just capturing football highlights for the most part, whether that’s for an individual, a team or an organization," Jones said.

Jones says his business is about a 50/50 split between parents and teams who hire his crews to shoot those highlights.

Overall, the rise in independent creators hired for personal content has grown exponentially in recent years.

"Probably doubled, like from two years ago to last year, and I’ve already gotten 70 this year since July 1 for those who don’t qualify," Seth Polansky said.

‘We want to work with them’

The Arizona Interscholastic Association says these content creators include kids who are also in high school.

"They really want to attach themselves to these athletes and these sports and I think there’s a lot of athletes and there’s families and a lot of athletic departments and booster clubs who want this coverage," Polansky said.

The AIA has a credential system, but it is up to individual schools to control who is ultimately allowed on a sideline. That is where district athletic directors like Matt Mayo come in.

"I think that a lot of times their intentions are in the right place, but sometimes I think they’re a little aggressive, or they overstep some boundaries that they’re not aware of. We want to work with them, and we want them to be able to do what they’re hoping to do, but we also want to make sure that our kids' safety is first in mind," Mayo said.

Dig deeper:

The AIA has started training courses for approved high school and college-aged content creators to make sure they have the correct etiquette.

"Our bylaws and policies that are probably best suited for what they need to know, best practices, where you can and can’t go in certain venues, and so I think it’s really starting to kick in with some of these, not only with the younger individuals who are doing this, but with their bosses," Polansky said.

Bosses like Jones, who says he takes professionalism from their crews very seriously. Where some creators have gotten the reputation of being "pajama paparazzi," BJ Media creators have a wardrobe expectation.

"My kinda guideline for them is if it’s not something that you would wear to your college class, don’t wear it to a game," Jones said.

Respect for others on the field is top of mind.

"They’re representing the company; they’re representing the colleges and I hold them to a high regard," Jones said.

The AIA does vet creators and is ready to revoke credentials if conduct does not meet standards. There is also a new policy in place that all high school students who are hired by professional outlets must get a letter of recommendation or approval from the school’s principal or athletic director. However, individual schools can still allow people onto the sidelines at their discretion.