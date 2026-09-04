Seen on TV: September 4
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Friday, September 4, 2026
ASU Football
- Mountain America Stadium
- 500 E. Veterans Way
- Tempe, AZ 85287
- https://sundevils.com/fans-community/game-day/
Fry Bread House
- 4545 N. 7th Ave.
- Phoeniz, AZ 85013
- https://www.frybreadhouseaz.com/
Unitek Paramedic Program
- Unitek EMT & Paramedic Campus
- 1150 S. Priest Dr.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://www.unitekemt.com
911 Day