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Seen on TV: September 4

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated September 4, 2026 5:45 AM MST Published September 4, 2026 4:30 AM MST
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PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

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Friday, September 4, 2026

ASU Football

Fry Bread House

Unitek Paramedic Program

911 Day

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews