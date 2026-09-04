Seen on TV: September 4

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Friday, September 4, 2026

ASU Football

Mountain America Stadium

500 E. Veterans Way

Tempe, AZ 85287

https://sundevils.com/fans-community/game-day/

Fry Bread House

4545 N. 7th Ave.

Phoeniz, AZ 85013

https://www.frybreadhouseaz.com/

Unitek Paramedic Program

Unitek EMT & Paramedic Campus

1150 S. Priest Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://www.unitekemt.com

911 Day

Live-streamed video