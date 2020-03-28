See's Candies suspending production due to coronavirus threat

article

Popular Bay Area candy maker, See's Candies, announced it is suspending production and shipping of its products, due to the coronavirus threat.

The South San Francisco-based company posted a message on its website, saying it is not taking any orders and temporarily shutting down, on the guidance of health authorities.

Customers received a note on Friday from the company that read in part, "See’s is proud to have a legacy of Quality Without Compromise. In our 99-year history, we have had only one interruption in our ability to share our American-made delicious candy, and that was during WWII due to rationing. Given the current events with COVID-19, and our concern for the health and safety of our employees, we have made the decision to initiate an interruption once again."

See's is suspending operations at its fulfillment, shipping and call center facilities.

Customers who used credit cards to place an online order will receive refunds within the next 2 weeks.

Those who used a See’s gift card or check, will be contacted about a refund.

See's Candies was created by Charles See and his family in 1921 in Los Angeles. The company has facilities across California, but its headquarters is in South San Francisco.

The company says it produces more than 26 million pounds of candy each year.