Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 10:33 AM MST until SAT 1:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 3:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 11:51 AM MST until SAT 4:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 12:04 PM MST until SAT 3:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 11:37 AM MST until SAT 2:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until SUN 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
from SAT 12:10 PM MST until SAT 3:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 12:16 PM MST until SAT 2:15 PM MST, Cochise County, Santa Cruz County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 1:30 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument

Selena single ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ released ahead of new album

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 4
GettyImages-50437725-e1659112124132.jpg article

Mexican singer Selena performing in concert; one month later she would be shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, the pres. of her fan club, after confronting her on charges that she was embezzling funds. (Photo by Arlene Richie/Getty Images)

Fans of the late singer Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla got new music 27 years after her death.

Selena’s family and her estate released the Spanish-language song "Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti" or "How I Love You."

Earlier this year, Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, promised fans a new album

Moonchild Mixes, which is set to be released on Aug. 26, is said to contain previously released tracks with new arrangements, as well as some songs that were recorded when the singer was 13.

This year marks the 27th anniversary since the 23-year-old singer was killed by her fan club manager and friend, Yolanda Saldivar, on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi.

Selena is the best-selling female artist in Latin music history, with sales of more than 65 million albums.