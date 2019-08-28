Expand / Collapse search

Semi-truck carrying produce flips on its side along I-10 ramp

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Semi-truck carrying produce flips on its side along I-10 ramp

The eastbound Interstate 10 ramp onto the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 are closed after authorities say a semi-truck carrying produce flipped on its side early Wednesday morning.

TOLLESON, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The eastbound Interstate 10 ramp onto the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 are closed after authorities say a semi-truck carrying produce flipped on its side early Wednesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital.

The produce on the truck needs to be off-loaded before the semi can be turned upright.

It is unknown when the ramp will re-open to drivers.