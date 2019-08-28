Semi-truck carrying produce flips on its side along I-10 ramp

The eastbound Interstate 10 ramp onto the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 are closed after authorities say a semi-truck carrying produce flipped on its side early Wednesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital.

The produce on the truck needs to be off-loaded before the semi can be turned upright.

It is unknown when the ramp will re-open to drivers.