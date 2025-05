article

A semi-truck loaded with watermelons caught on fire on Interstate 10 in Tempe on Sunday morning.

The crash caused a road closure for westbound lanes near Southern Avenue on May 25.

Interstate 10 has since been reopened.

Most traffic flow was diverted to new CD lanes constructed during the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.