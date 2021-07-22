Seniors could see largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in decades

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Seniors could see largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in decades

By Brittany De Lea
Published 
News
FOX News

7 ways to keep your finances strong amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Adjusting your budget and minimizing credit card debt are essential.

Heightened inflation has caused financial pain for seniors who saw a modest increase in Social Security benefits in 2021, but relief is likely on the way thanks to those very same rising consumer prices.

Researchers at Bank of America Global Securities explained in a note to clients on Wednesday that while seniors who are dependent on Social Security benefits may be getting "squeezed" by rising prices now, their budgetary situation should improve next year thanks to inflation’s impact on the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

Cost of living adjustments, which began in 1975, are implemented in order to counteract the effects of inflation.

RELATED: Biden fires Social Security commissioner after he refuses to resign

The Social Security Administration uses a formula to determine what the COLA will be each year. It is based on increases in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, which are calculated on a monthly basis by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Benefits will increase if there is a measurable increase in the index year over year.

Bank of America researchers expect inflation to hit 5.5% this year, whereas the cost of living increase was just 1.3%. 

How are Social Security cost of living adjustments (COLA) calculated?

The adjustments are based on data relating to inflation.

But higher inflation explains why The Senior Citizens League estimated this month that recipients could see the largest benefit bump since 1983.

Bank of America researchers estimate that benefits will increase by about 5.8%.

By their measure, the average Social Security recipient received a $20 per month benefit increase in 2021, but should see an $80 per month increase in 2022.

Meanwhile, they expect inflation next year to fall by about 2.3% next year.

That swing in the opposite direction for recipients is one of the reasons the firm’s researchers expect the recovery will remain strong into 2022.

RELATED: Eliminating payroll tax could deplete Social Security by 2023, chief actuary estimates

"Seniors and the disabled will be doing their share in keeping the economy hot," researchers concluded.

The Senior Citizens League projected an even higher benefit bump – of 6.1% –  in 2022. 

Seniors, however, will have to wait until the new benefit amounts kick in next year to see higher checks.

Get the latest on this story at FOXBusiness.com