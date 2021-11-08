Sentimental items stolen from San Jose newlywed's storage unit

A San Jose couple is asking for the public’s help after their storage unit was broken into and items of deep sentimental value were stolen. The items that were taken were irreplaceable musical instruments belonging to a woman’s late brother who died of cancer.

Last Wednesday at a Public Storage on Santa Teresa Road in San Jose, Jarrod Farmer discovered the storage unit containing most of him and his wife’s belongings had been broken into.

"I came to find the door had been jammed backward and I had to get the help of a property manager," said Farmer.

The newlyweds who are in the process of moving had wedding gifts, an Xbox and other electronics taken. Those items they said could be re-purchased but not everything could, namely three guitars belonging to a special person.

"My wife Tabatha her brother died a number of years ago and these were his guitars," said Farmer.

Tabatha’s brother Dennis, a guitar enthusiast, died of lymphoma at the age of 20 in 2012.

"He was just so sarcastic and hilarious and I miss him every day," said Tabatha Billingslea of San Jose. "It’s been nine years since we lost him and I can’t say it gets easier."

Dennis was Jarrod’s best man at their wedding in July.

"It was just always a piece of him that was in our house and now we don’t have that," said Farmer.

The couple created a flier and posted it on social media. The guitar that is nearest and dearest to them is an all-black Fender Jazz Bass guitar with a wooden neck, which Dennis played the most.

"Right now we have no leads, we are keeping our eyes peeled on the obvious places," said Farmer. "Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and flea markets."

The couple said the theft likely occurred the morning of November 2. Security footage captured a car of interest, a silver BMW X3 with cardboard covering a broken rear windshield.

"I feel very violated," said Tabatha Billingstea of San Jose. "Something that was really important to me and special to me was taken."

What would it mean for them to get their guitars back?

"It would mean the world," said Farmer. "Dennis would be back home."

Public Storage gave them a refund for one month. A call to the company was not returned.

Friends have offered to fundraise for reward money. Tabatha has asked people to donate to two charities in honor of Dennis, Donate Life America and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen guitars can email: foundguitars3@gmail.com.

Azenith Smith is a reporter for KTVU. Email Azenith at azenith.smith@fox.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @AzenithKTVU or Facebook or ktvu.com.