Sequoia Deaf School in Mesa seeking donations for kitchen appliances

A generous donation has allowed the Sequoia Deaf School in Mesa to start a consumer sciences program, but now it needs help buying appliances.

"Since all of [the students] are deaf and hard of hearing, they communicate through American Sign Language," said Nicole Briney, a special education teacher for grades K-12. "So it's very important that our kitchen is very visible and open, so that way, depending on where you're standing, everyone can be seen."

Last year, Briney received several donations, and the school was able to build a kitchen for the students to learn life skills. It's a learning tool teachers and parents are equally excited about.

"So it's the starting process, it's kitchen safety skills, all kinds that they're looking for," Briney said. "That way, when they graduate and they know how to cook, they know how to do laundry, and they are able to succeed in life."

As construction on the kitchen continues, Briney says there are a few key items they still need.

"Right now, we are looking for a sponsor to help us get the appliances for the kitchen, so that's something that the community can help," she said.

Donate appliances with their Amazon wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/23DMM5MVRJ3HG/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1

