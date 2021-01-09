Serious injury, three-car crash closes NB Loop-101 at Thomas Road, ADOT says

article

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there's traffic backing up on Loop-101 in Phoenix as a three-car crash prompts a closure.

The closure is on northbound Loop-101 at Thomas Road. ADOT says drivers must exit at Thomas Road and re-enter on Indian School Road.

It's not known when lanes will reopen, ADOT says. Southbound lanes are not impacted.

Seven people were injured in the crash, four refused medical care and three others were taken to the hospital. Two people are in critical condition, ages 52 and 58, and the third, age 15, is stable.