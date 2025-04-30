Deadly motorcycle crash closes I-10 in Phoenix

The Brief A deadly motorcycle crash shut down westbound I-10 in Phoenix on April 30. The crash happened at 67th Avenue. The victim was identified as a man in his 30s.



A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has partially shut down Interstate 10 in Phoenix.

What we know:

The two-vehicle crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on April 30 along the westbound lanes of I-10 just before the 67th Avenue off-ramp.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, died.

Westbound I-10 is closed. All traffic is being diverted onto the southbound Loop 202 South Mountain.

"Motorists traveling from the East Valley should taken the Loop 202 South Mountain to reach I-10 westbound beyond the closure and motorists in north Phoenix should take Loop 101 Agua Fria," the Arizona Department of Transportation wrote on X.

What we don't know:

DPS did not identify the victim.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Westbound I-10 is closed in Phoenix due to a serious crash involving a motorcycle, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. (ADOT)

Map of where the crash happened