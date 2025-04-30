Deadly motorcycle crash closes I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has partially shut down Interstate 10 in Phoenix.
What we know:
The two-vehicle crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on April 30 along the westbound lanes of I-10 just before the 67th Avenue off-ramp.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, died.
Westbound I-10 is closed. All traffic is being diverted onto the southbound Loop 202 South Mountain.
"Motorists traveling from the East Valley should taken the Loop 202 South Mountain to reach I-10 westbound beyond the closure and motorists in north Phoenix should take Loop 101 Agua Fria," the Arizona Department of Transportation wrote on X.
What we don't know:
DPS did not identify the victim.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Westbound I-10 is closed in Phoenix due to a serious crash involving a motorcycle, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. (ADOT)