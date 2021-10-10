14 people injured, 1 dead in downtown St. Paul shooting

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left 14 people injured and one woman dead early Sunday morning in St. Paul.

According to police, at about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting inside a bar on the 200 block of 7th Street West. Police believe there were multiple shooters, and there is no one in custody yet.

St. Paul Police Spokesperson Steve Linders described the scene as "hellish," saying there were multiple people lying on the ground outside and inside the bar.

Several people were transported to the hospital. Police say all the victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

"My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning," said Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell. "In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation. I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable."

If you have any information, contact St. Paul police at 651-266-5650. This is the city's 32nd homicide of the year.