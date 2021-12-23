Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM MST, Gila County
13
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 4:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau

Severe sore throat, runny nose -- COVID-19 omicron symptoms resemble flu, cold

By Ingrid Kelley
Published 
Updated 2:37PM
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
FOX 2 Detroit

Should you get a COVID-19 test if you have mild symptoms?

Doctors are learning that omicron symptoms are similar to cold and flu symptoms, meaning you could have Covid but think it is something else.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Symptoms of the omicron COVID-19 variant may make you think you have the flu or a cold.

Dr. Sandeep Sohal, an infectious disease fellow with Beaumont Health, said people are experiencing symptoms that appear to be other illnesses.

MORE: Everything to know about the omicron variant

"The symptoms of omicron, right now from what we understand, resemble the flu," Sohal said. "Patients will have very severe, bad sore throats, nasal discharge."

Sohal said that if you are experiencing a sore throat, runny nose, or muscle pain, or are tired, sneezing, and coughing, get a Covid test rather than self-diagnosing yourself.

Testing is available across the state. Find a testing site here.

Related News: