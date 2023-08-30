Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
2
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Sexual assault reported at Nickelback concert in Virginia; Suspect arrested and charged

By Christopher Harris
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

BRISTOW, Va. - A woman who attended last Saturday's Nickelback show at Jiffy Lube Live claims she was sexually assaulted during the concert. 

The 22-year-old victim told police it happened at a beverage stand in the lawn area while the popular rock band was on stage. She says the suspect grabbed her and inappropriately touched her. 

minnick__ryan_michael.png

Investigators from the Prince William County Police Department said the man walked away after the victim's friend intervened. 

No injuries were reported, and following the investigation, officers were able to locate the suspect – Ryan Michael Minnick – in the parking lot, and arrest him without any issues. 

GettyImages-1539020961.jpg

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 12: Chad Kroeger of Nickelback performs at Footprint Center on July 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Nickelback was in Bristow, Virginia for their "Get Rollin' Tour." Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross also performed. 

Minnick, 28, is now being charged with sexual battery. 