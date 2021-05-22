Shaq helps gift hundreds of new shoes to elementary school students

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
8
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Shaq helps gift hundreds of new shoes to elementary school students

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Heartwarming News
FOX 5 Atlanta

Shaq helps hundreds of students get new shoes

Students at a Henry County elementary school will start their summer break with brand-new shoes. Shaquille O'Neal helped provide students with more than 500 pairs.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Former NBA star and Atlanta-area resident Shaquille O'Neal has been known to help out his neighbors from time to time, even spontaneously

The NBA Hall-fo-Famer showed generosity Friday in the form of providing kids in Henry County with new shoes. 

Soles4Souls partnered with The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Reebok to distribute 500 new pairs of shoes to kids.

Shaq visited Wesley Lakes Elementary School, a McDonough Title I school, saying he is happy to put a smile on kids' faces at the end of the school year.

"It's all about the kids," O'Neal said. "The two things that really hurt me this year were seeing 40 million people out of work, and I hate seeing kids who don't have what they need." 

Organizers will distribute the remaining pairs to kids in need this summer. 

It's not the first time O'Neal decided to give back to the Henry County area. Shaq helped provide gifts to children last Christmas with a toy drive.

In February, the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and corporate partners helped high school athletes and athletic programs burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.