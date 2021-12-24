Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 5:45 PM MST, Gila County
6
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:19 PM MST until FRI 6:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Shark attack leaves California surfer dead on Christmas Eve

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX 11

MORRO BAY, Calif. - A shark attack off State Parks Beach in Morro Bay on Christmas Eve left a surfer dead, authorities said Friday.

Around 10:45 a.m., an injured male surfer was pulled from the water north of Atascadero Road after an apparent shark attack.

The surfer was unresponsive laying on the beach when paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The victim has not been identified and the San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office and State Parks representatives responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

The beaches in the Morro Bay and State Parks area will remain open, but authorities ordered beachgoers to stay out of the water for the next 24 hours. 

Additional details were not immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

 