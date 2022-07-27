Expand / Collapse search
Shawn Mendes cancels tour to focus on mental health: 'Much needed time off'

By Lauryn Overhultz
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
19d094d8-Shawn Mendes Wonder: The World Tour Opening Night article

PORTLAND, OREGON - JUNE 27: Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the opening night of Shawn Mendes Wonder: The World Tour at Moda Center on June 27, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Mendes)

Shawn Mendes canceled the rest of his Wonder World Tour to take an extended mental health break.

Mendes announced the tour cancellation Wednesday via Instagram.

"I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he explained.

He added: "After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger."

SHAWN MENDES POSTPONES HIS WORLD TOUR, CITING HIS ‘MENTAL HEALTH’

The "Treat You Better" singer's cancellation comes weeks after he postponed part of the tour.

Mendes claimed he will continue to make music and eventually return to touring after taking the "much needed time off."

"I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I'll be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal," he concluded. "I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."

The 23-year-old pop star has been candid about his mental health journey on social media.

He's received support from other singers, including Demi Lovato and Andy Grammer.

"My heart goes out to Shawn because I know what it's like to get out on the road and not be ready for it. I know what it's like to feel overworked or burnt out," Lovato said during an appearance on "Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People."

"That's never a fun feeling, and when it's dealing with mental health, it's like, 'gosh.' My heart just goes out to him."

Grammer commented on Mendes' Instagram post, writing, "Love you man- proud of you for doing what you need."

