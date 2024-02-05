Expand / Collapse search
Shawnee Dog Park stabbing: Chandler dog, Tawny, killed by unknown suspect

Published 
Updated 9:49PM
Crime and Public Safety
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A man's dog was stabbed to death at a dog park in Chandler.

This happened at Shawnee Dog Park near Alma School and Elliot Roads on Feb. 1 around 5:45 p.m.

The dog, Tawny, was just a year and a half old when her life was taken from her at the park. Ever since then, her owner has been putting up flyers to warn other dog owners.

The fun evening at the dog park turned into a tragedy for Conrad Calderon's Pit Bull Terrier mix. Calderon says he was about to leave the dog park when his dog heard the main gate open.

A man and two dogs had just come into Shawnee Dog Park.

Shawnee Dog Park stabbing: Chandler dog, Tawny, killed

"There was a very, very brief scuffle and I started to pick up the pace as I heard it, but literally, by my third step, it was over and by my fifth step, I had arrived," he said.

He says two people saw exactly what happened as he was walking over to his dog.

"They said, ‘He stabbed your dog twice,’ and I started to look closer and that's when I saw her intestines sticking out of a knife wound," Calderon said.

The clock was ticking to get Tawny to a vet. Calderon didn't have time to confront the man who stabbed his dog.

"He was a tall black man with a bald head, and he had two large dogs with him. I believe they're Dobermans or some type of mix of that," he said.

Tawny was fading fast. Tragically, that same night, she had to be put down.

Image 1 of 6

 

"Somebody really hurt me bad and took away something special to me and my girlfriend and my other dogs," he said.

Ever since the attack, he's been at the dog park hoping to find answers.

"What I need to worry about is keeping my nose to the grindstone and finding out who did this, and I would love it if they were charged criminally for animal abuse or animal cruelty," Calderon said.

Chandler police say they are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chandler PD's non-emergency line at 480-782-4130.

Map of where the dog park is located: