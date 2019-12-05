'She could hear her baby dying right in front of her': Mountain lion kills dog in Simi Valley

A Simi Valley neighborhood is on edge after a mountain lion attacked two dogs, killing one.

The attack happed just before 2:30 Thursday morning on Evening Sky Drive.

According to the brother of the woman whose dog was killed, his sister decided to take her dog out for a potty break before bed when they spotted the animal.

“As she was walking out the door, she saw the mountain lion, and the dog charged the mountain lion and the mountain lion bit the dog, and she jumped on top of the mountain lion and was trying to pry its jaws open to save her dog," said Brian, who declined to provide his last name. "She kept trying to stop the mountain lion from killing the dog for all she could, she said she was punching it and kneeing it in the head and trying to pry its jaws open and it just wouldn’t let go – the whole time she could hear her baby dying right in front of her, and there was nothing she could do."

Once the dog was killed, Brian said that the mountain lion became aware of his sister, growling at her. She ran back into her home as quickly as she could.

The big cat was first spotted Wednesday morning in an Indian Hills neighborhood near Pawnee Court and Seneca Place.

Advertisement

Police officers, including a helicopter team, responded to the area but couldn't find the animal.

Officials said the mountain lion was wearing a tracking collar used by the National Park Service to study the animals.